Saudi Arabia Bars International Pilgrims From 2020 Hajj Over Covid-19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Finally, the Saudi Arabia authority has declared that international pilgrims will not be allowed to perform this year’s Hajj,

The move is to check the spread of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of the normal practice, the kingdom’s authority has finalized that only a very limited number of people currently living in the kingdom may take part, in the coming exercise.

An estimated two million pilgrims annually would have visited Mecca and Medina this summer for the annual gathering.

There had been fears that the Hajj might be cancelled completely.

In normal times the pilgrimage is one of the most significant moments in the Muslim religious calendar. But only citizens from countries around the world who are already resident in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to attend this year.

The SA authorities say this is the only way they will be able to make plans for social distancing that will keep people safe.

Report said Saudi Arabia has recorded 161,005 cases of infection and 1,307 deaths.

The kingdom last weekend lifted a nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Pilgrimage at least, once in a Muslim’s life time, is the fifth of the five Pillars of Islam.