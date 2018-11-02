Saudi Prince Salman Allegedly Describes Late Khashoggi As Dangerous Islamist

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has reportedly told the US that he considered murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi to be a dangerous Islamist.

MBS reported phone call to the White House came before Saudi Arabia admitted late Kashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

Saudi Arabia has however denied the reports as in the Washington Post and New York Times.

Mr. a Saudi national and ardent critic of Saudi rulers was killed and his body was allegedly dismembered on October 2, 2018. Exactly a month after the killing, Kashoggi’s remains have not yet been found.

On Friday, an adviser to Turkey’s President, Yasin Aktay, was quoted in the media that Khashoggi’s body “wasn’t just cut up”, but that the murderers “got rid of the body by dissolving it”.

His fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, has called on world leaders to “bring the perpetrators to justice”

Saudi Arabia has denied its royal family was involved and assured it was “determined to find out all the facts”.

Late last month, Prince Mohammed described Kashoggi’s lamented “the crime was painful to all Saudis.”

