Scarcity: NNPC Increases Daily Fuel Cargoes to Boost Supply

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the queue for Premium Motor Spirit PMS fuel resurfaces in some cities across the country, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has programmed to bring in two cargoes of petrol per day for the rest of February 2018 to boost supply.

Each of the two cargoes according to NNPC in a statement issued Thursday by its Group Public Affairs Manager, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu is 50 million litres making a total of 100 million litres that will be brought in per day for the rest of February to increase supply and replenish strategic reserves.

Ughamadu said in order to enhance supply, 45 million litres of petrol was discharged from ships into jetties across the country yesterday (Thursday).

”Prior to the fresh 45 million litres discharge, there was 324 million litres of petrol on land and 432 million litres in marine storage making a total of 756 million litres, enough to last for 22 days at 35 million daily consumption rate.

”The jetties that received the 45 million litres shipments include Nacj, Apapa; Bop, Apapa; Techo Jetty, Lagos; Dutchess, Oghara; Vine Jetty, Calabar; Chipet Jetty, Lagos; and ECM Jetty, Calabar”.

Similarly, the NNPC image maker pointed out that the Nigerian Pipeline and Storage Company (NPSC), has been mandated to fix relevant pipelines to facilitate seamless pumping, in addition to massive trucking arrangement that is in place.

NNPC also assured that with the measures in place, the fuel queues being experienced in some cities would soon fizzle out.

Please follow and like us: