Scores Killed in Kenya Terrorists’ Attack

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Many people have been killed by suspected militants who attacked a luxury hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya.

Gunfire and blasts were heard inside the compound in the Westlands district of the Kenyan capital, which houses the DusitD2 hotel as well as offices.

The Somalia-based militant group al-Shabab has been speculated to be responsible for the bloody onslaught. However, no details have been given..

The victims, some with bullet wounds and covered in blood – were however escorted out of the building by heavily armed police.

A Kenyan police Chief Joseph, Boinnet told newsmen that the attack began at about 15:00 local time. He added that the gunmen threw bombs at vehicles in the car park before entering the lobby, where one blew himself up.

A woman working in a neighbouring building told Reuters news agency: “I just started hearing gunshots, and then started seeing people running away raising their hands up and some were entering the bank to hide for their lives.”

Mr. Boinnet later said most of main building had been secured, but police were still working to flush out any surviving gunman.

The number of victims is yet to be ascertained. The five-star DusitD2 hotel has 101 rooms. The structure is located in the Westlands suburb, minutes from the capital’s business district. The hotel has its own spa and several restaurants.

Kenya has seen a number of terror attacks in recent years – most notably in areas close to the Somali border and Nairobi, the country’s capital.

