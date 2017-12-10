Secondus Emerges new PDP Chairmain as Adeniran Rejects Result

Photo: Uche Secondus

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Finally, a former Vice and acting National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has been declared as the winner of the National Chairmanship election of the party.

Former Governor of Benue State and Chairman of the Convention electoral committee Mr. Gabriel Suswam who announced the results Sunday morning, said Secondus scored a total of 2,000 votes out of the 2,296 total number of votes cast.

The new National Chairman was trailed by a former Minister of Education, Prof .Tunde Adeniran, who scored a total vote of 231 votes, while Chief Raymond Dokpesi polled 60 votes and Prof. Taoheed Adedoja had nil vote.

The Convention which was characterized by many intrigues and drama started Friday and held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Secondus hails from Rivers State, South South Nigeria. He was openly supported by his kinsman and his State Governor, Nyesome Wike and his South West ally, the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose. Additional about 10 governors reportedly backed the election of the new national chairman.

The outcome of the election sparked protests from the supporters of other candidate who alleged misconducts.

