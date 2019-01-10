Secondus Insists No PDP Governor Working with APC, Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has berated President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, for trying to give a mistaken impression that they are popular when the hand writing on the wall is clear that the people have outrightly rejected them.

Prince Secondus said that the drowning party has been struggling to give artificial relevance to its image by trying to lure people and create some photoshop to give impression of a non existent relevance and popularity.

The National Chairman said that rather than leak the wound of its shattered image arising from an obvious squandered goodwill, APC has instead embarked on rumour peddling and buying of PDP leaders.

In a statement from his media office signed by Ike Abonyi, Prince Secondus said that its laughable that even with the glaring incompetence of the APC administration in the last 42 months that has put our nation in comatose state, the party still expect some body with sane mind to leave PDP and join it.

“When it happens that somebody had to leave light to join darkness, then know it that all is not well the such a person.

“Nigerians have been watching regrettably, a President and his party, that cannot embark on campaign because he has nothing to showcase indulging in Photoshopping with anything associated to PDP to drop wrong impression of popularity among Nigeria.

“Having failed to find a performing APC governor to flaunt, the party and the President allow themselves in name dropping and rumour peddling of having in their fold some performing PDP governors.

The National Chairman accused the party and the President of doing window shopping with PDP members to leave behind a mistaken impression to the public that they are relevant.

Prince Secondus also said that the PDP is aware that the window showing with anything associated with the PDP is a design handed down to them by their hired experts so as to seem relevant and flower the ground for rigging

He then warned that no amount of photo tricking will make Nigerians lose sight of the tortuous and regrettable journey they embarked on with the the APC in the last 42 months.

The National Chairman also dropped an advisory for President Buhari and other APC leaders like Bola Tinubu to perish the idea of mouthing their way to victory again since Nigerians know that once beaten twice shy.

Secondus then warned that no amount of threats and intimidation will deter the people from rescuing the country from the apc’s obvious destruction.

