Seiyefa Takes Over As New DSS Boss as Tambuwal Condemns Siege on NASS

Photo: Acting DSS Boss Matthew Seiyefa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Report reaching us says Matthew Seiyefa has taken over as Acting Director-General of Directorate of State Services (DSS). He was at the Presidential Villa today where he met with the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Seiyefa, who hails from Bayelsa State, had earlier served as the Director of the Institute of Security Studies (ISS), before he was moved to the DSS headquarters.

The Acting President earlier today sacked the Director-General of the Department of State Service DSS, Mr. Lawal Daura noting that the invasion on the national assembly that he ordered was unauthorized.

Tambuwal Condemns Siege On National Assembly

Meanwhile, Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has condemned in strong terms the invasion of, and siege on the National Assembly complex in Abuja by armed security operatives.

He also applauded the immediate removal from office of the Director-General of the Department of State Security (DSS), Lawal Daura, whose personnel were deployed for such flagrant affront to democracy and the elected representatives of the Nigerian people.

Tambuwal was reacting to the ugly incident his morning, where operatives of the DSS barricaded the entrance to the National Assembly complex and prevented some lawmakers, newsmen and staff of the National Assembly from entering the premises.

He described the action as a direct and unacceptable indication of contempt for the sanctity of the Legislature as bastion of democracy, adding that, as a former lawmaker and immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, he is confounded that anyone could contemplate and carry out such an act, commending the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo for his intervention.

He also called on the international community to rise in condemnation of the action, which he described as a very dangerous threat to the survival of democracy in Africa’s most populous nation.

According to the governor, “it is wrong and unconscionable for security operatives of any 21st Century nation to act in ways suggesting democracy and the will of the people could be held to ransom. He described the ugly incident as an attempted coup against the Legislature that requires full and unremitting investigation.

He called on Nigerians to always remember that it is their sacred to ensure that only their duly elected representatives determine their fortunes, saying that no one should bring down the hard earned democratic freedom Nigerians fought hard to achieve.

“Every Nigerian must rise and stand up to defend democracy now or suffer the consequences of a Police state,” the governor said

He also commended the Legislators who refused to be intimidated, describing them as heroes of democracy.

Governor Tambuwal, who dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PPD) last week, is a frontline national leader with loyalists across all political, ethnic and religious divides.

