Senate Adjourns till Next Tuesday Over Lack of Quorum

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Due to lack of quorum, the Senate has adjourned its plenary for a week, now to resume Tuesday, November 20.

On Tuesday, only 20 members were present as the time the plenary session supposed to commence. There are over 100 Senators and for the plenary to hold, not less than 38 members of the upper Legislative chamber must present.

Senator Phillip Aduda moved the motion for the adjournment and citied order 10 (3) of the Senate rules. He followed up his motion with the defence that most of the senior Lawmakers were not present because they were away for oversight functions.

While supporting the motion, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, corroborated that the order cited by Senator Aduda barred the Senate from carrying out any legislative duties if members are not up to 38.

The President of the Senate Bukola Saraki put the motion to a vote and members present supported.

Consequently, the Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, moved for the adjournment till next week Tuesday.

The development might however not be unconnected with the 2019 Presidential and NASS campaigns which by the INEC rules will commence next week.

