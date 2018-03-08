W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Senate Alleges Plot to Impeach Saraki, Other Principal Officers

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News, Politics Thursday, March 8th, 2018

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate Thursday raised alarm on alleged plot by some aggrieved Senators to impeach the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, his Deputy, Ike Ekweremadu as well as other principal officers.

Senator Obinna Ogba, representing Ebonyi State Central zone raised the alarm in his point of order at the plenary.

Ogba alleged that the aggrieved Lawmakers were also mobilising Civil society as well as trade groups to protest against Saraki’s leadership.

Ruling on the allegation, Senator Ekweremadu who presided over the session, referred the matter to the Senate’s Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions for investigations.

 

