Senate Announces New Spokesperson

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate President Ahmad Lawan has appointed Senator Ajibola Basiru (Osun Central) as the new chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs.

Lawan announced the new appointment Tuesday at the close of plenary.

Senator Basiru is taking over as spokesperson from the Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Godiya Akwashiki (Nassarawa North) who has been acting as the spokesperson for the upper chamber after Senator Adedayo Adeyeye (Ekiti South) was sacked by a court last year.

Senator Akwashiki is now being named as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity. Senator Adeyeye’s successor, Biodun Olujimi (PDP, Ekiti South) was named as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations.

In his closing remarks, Senator Lawan urged all the Standing Committees to continue with relevant activities after suspension of plenary.

Meanwhile, Lawan has announced indefinite suspension of plenary, while urging Senators to work from home.