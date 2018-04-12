Senate Confirms Additional Nominees into NDDC Board

Photo: Senate President Bukola Saraki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate Thursday confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of three nominees as members of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC.

The confirmation at the plenary followed the consideration of recommendation by the upper legislative chamber in the report submitted by its Committee on Niger Delta.

Those nominees confirmed included: Chuka Ama Nwauwa (Imo State); Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa (Ondo State) and Nwogu N. Nwogu (Abia State).

In its report, the committee recalled that it had previously disqualified and rejected three of the nominees sent by President Buhari, hence, Senate’s decline on October 6, 2017 to their appointment.

The committee’s report equally recalled that Mr. President replaced the nominees in a confirmation request which was read at the plenary of Wednesday, April 11, 2017.

Please follow and like us: