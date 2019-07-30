Senate Confirms All 43 Ministerial Nominees

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After a week session of questioning and taking a bow, the Senate Tuesday confirmed all the Ministerial Nominees sent to it over a week ago by President Muhammadu Buhari.

After screening the last three Nominees, which included the immediate past Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Saleh Mamman and Sabo Nanono, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, announced the end of the screening process.

He immediately commenced the confirmation process by calling out the nominees one after the other and asking the questions to vote.

Thereafter, the red Chamber returned to plenary to conclude the confirmation process. The Senators unanimously agreed to.

The nominees (one each from 36 states and one each from the six geo political zones) were confirmed as Ministers of the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

During his screening, Alhaji Mohammed in his opening remarks alleged that he had suffered many backlashes on social media in the last four years.

Senators who reacted in their remarks hailed the Kwara-born politician as diligent and loyal.

Senator Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun central) described the nominee as a diligent worker. He disclosed that some lawmakers he had earlier met have agreed that he be asked to take a bow and go.

Similarly, Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti central) corroborated him and declared that what he has suffered was expected as he has proven to be a ‘’brilliant man, journalist and lawyer’’.

