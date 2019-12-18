Senate Confirms Appointment of New FIRS Board, AMCON Boss

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has confirmed the appointment of members the newly reconstituted board of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The confirmation which happened after seven years of its dissolution followed the consideration and approval of the report of the Senate Committee on Finance, which was presented Wednesday at the plenary by the panel chairman, Senator Solomon Adeola.

It would be recalled that the FIRS board was dissolved in 2012. The successive executive chairmen have been running the agency without any board.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter dated December 9, 2019, asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Mr. Muhammad Nami from the as the Executive Chairman of the tax agency. Nami who hails from the North central geo political zone was named as a successor to the immediate past Chairman, Mr Babatunde Fowler.

The President also sought the approval of the Senate for the appointments of 13 others as members of the FIRS board.

They include: Ayuba (North-Central); Ado Danjuma (North-West); Adam Mohammed (North-East); Ikeme Osakwe (South-East); Adewale Ogunyomade (South-West); Ehile Aibangbee (South-South).

Other members appointed from the ministries, agencies and departments of the Federal Government are, Ladidi Mohammed (Attorney General of the Federation Office) and Godwin Emefiele (Central Bank of Nigeria).

Also appointed were Fatima Hayatu (Ministry of Finance); Maagbe Adaa (Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission); and Umar Ajiya (Nigerian National Petroleum Commission), DCG T. M. Isah (Nigeria Customs Service) and the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission.

In a related development, the red chamber confirmed the appointment of Mr Edward Adamu as the new Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON). He also succeeded the immediate boss of the agency, Dr Muiz Banire.

The confirmation followed the consideration of the report of the Senate’s Committee on Banking, Insurance and other financial institutions, presented by the Chairman, Senator Uba Sani.