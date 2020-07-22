Senate Confirms Appointments For 39 Non-career Ambassadors

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate on Wednesday confirmed 39 non career Ambassadorial designate and one career nominee for FCT sent by President Muhammadu Buhari for appointments as Ambassadors for the Nigerian foreign missions.

Buhari had in a letter to the Senate sought the confirmation of the nominees for appointment as non career, and career ambassadors to Nigerian foreign missions.

Buhari’s request was contained in a letter addressed to President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan and read at the plenary on July 8.

The Senate’s approval of the nominees followed the presentation of a report of the screening of the nominees by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs by its Chairman, Sen.Bulkachuwa Muhammad (APC Bauchi) and consideration of the report at the Senate Committee of the Whole.

Presenting the report of the committee, Bukachuwa said the nominees for Niger and Yobe states stood down because of the circumstances surrounding their nominations.

The nominees for Yobe and Niger states are Yusuf Mohammed and Peter Ndabake Gana.

He,however, said the nominees screeneed by the committee meet the qualifications required of an ambassador, noting that the nominees are technocrats in various areas.

Meanwhile, the list of the 39 confirmed non -career Ambassadorial designate are: Umar Suleiman (Adamawa),Kevin Peter ( Adamawa), John J. Usanga(Akwa-Ibom), Elejah Onyeagba (Anambra), Ibrahim Salami Abubakar (Bauchi), Phillip K. Ikuru (Bayelsa), Tarzoor Terhemem (Benue).

Others are: Paul Oga Adiku (Benue), Ibrahim Al-Hussain (Borno), Prof. Monique Ekpong (Cross River), Omar Djebah (Delta), Ominyi N. Eze (Ebonyi), Yamaha Mohammed Musa (Edo), Maj. Gen. C. O Ugwu (Enugu).

Others are: Dr Hajara I. Salim (Gombe), Obiezu Ijeoma Chinyerem (Imo), Prof. M. A Makarafi (Kaduna), Hamisu Umar Takalmawa (Kano), Jazuli Imam Galandanchi (Kano), Sadiya Ahmed Nuhu(Kano) Amb.Yahaya Lawal (Katsina), Olun’ Dare Philip Awoniyi (Kogi).

Ibrahim Kayode Laro (Kwara), Abioye Mohammed Bello (Kwara), Zahra Mu’azu Omar (Kwara), Ademola Seriki (Lagos), Henry John Omaku (Nasarawa),

Others are: Chief. Sarafa Tunji Isola (Ogun), Opunimi Orikaba Akinkugbe (Ondo), Adejare Bello (Osun), Adesina Alege (Oyo), Debo Adeshina (Oyo), Folakemi Akinyele (Oyo), Shehu Abdullahi (Plateau), Maureen Tamuno (Rivers), Faruk Yabo (Sokoto), Adamu Hassan (Taraba),(Yobe), and Abubakar Moriki (Zamfara). Ali M. Magashi (Jigawa).

The one career Ambassador designate confirmed representing the FCT is Suleiman Sani.