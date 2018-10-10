Senate Confirms Banire As AMCON Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Finally, the Senate has confirmed the appointment of Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN) as Chairman, the Governing Board of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The Senate had on July 18, acknowledged receipt of the request from President Muhammadu Buhari for confirmation of Banire as the AMCON Chairman, Governing Board.

The request the President stated in the letter was in compliance with Section 10(1) of the AMCON Act 2010.

In the same vein, the Senate also on July 3, acknowledged Buhari’s request to confirm Folashodun Shonubi as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria in accordance with the provisions of Section 81 sub-section 2 of the CBN Establishment Act 2017.

Further to this, the Senate also confirmed the appointment of Mr. Shonubi as the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The two confirmations followed presentation of report by Chairman Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Matters, Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim.

Senator Ibrahim said the committee screened the nominees and found them fit to hold the positions.

