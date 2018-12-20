W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Senate Confirms New ICPC Chairman, Supreme Court Judge, Others

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, December 20th, 2018


ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate Thursday confirmed the appointment of Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye as Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and a judge of the Supreme Court.

The upper Legislative Chamber also confirmed eight others as members of the ICPC board.

Those confirmed included: Grace Chinda (Delta State); Okolo Titus (Enugu State), Obiora Igwedebia (Anambra State), Olubukola Balogun (Lagos State) and Justice Adamu Bello (Katsina State).

Other are Hannatu Muhammed (Jigawa State), Abdullahi Saidu (Niger State) and Yahaya Dauda (Nasarawa State).

In a related development, the Senate approved appointment of Justice Uwani Abba as a judge of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

 

