Senate Confirms New INEC REC; DG of Concession Commission

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Monday Udo Tom as a Resident Electoral Commission (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Similarly, the upper Legislative Chamber has confirmed the appointment of Chidi Kennedy Izuwah as Director-General (DG) of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission.

The Senate’s approval was given after the receipt of reports from Committee on INEC, Works, were considered. Thursday plenary was presided over by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

While congratulating Tom, Ekweremadu highlighted the importance of neutrality and independence of the electoral commission in the coming elections.

“I would like to congratulate Elder Monday Udo Tom and I am glad that we are finally closing this chapter. This is very crucial at this point and if there are any issues regarding neutrality or independence, it is important that it is handled now as we are approaching the elections. All the Commissioners must do their best to ensure that we have a credible election.

“I just want to appeal that all parties involved, allow this to go on smoothly and let them do their jobs.”

“On behalf of the Senate, let me congratulate Engr. Chidi Kennedy Izuwah on this confirmation. I believe that, with the deficit of infrastructure in this country, this nomination will go a long way in ensuring that certain issues are addressed.

“We hope that this Commission lives up to our expectations. I wish him the best and I wish him success’’ Ekweremadu said.

Please follow and like us: