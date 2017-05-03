W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Senate Confirms Ocheni, Hassan as Ministers

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017

Photo caption: Senate President Bukola Saraki 

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Prof. Stephen Ocheni from Kogi and Mr Suleiman Hassan from Gombe State as ministers.

The nominees were confirmed after screening by senators at plenary.

The confirmation of the nominees followed a request by President Muhammdu Buhari in accordance with Section147 (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Buhari had forwarded the names of the ministerial nominees to the Senate as replacements for late Mr James Ocholi (Kogi) and Mrs Amina Mohammed (Gombe).

Ocholi, who was Minister of State for Employment, Labour and Productivity, died in an auto crash in 2016./NAN

 

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=39091

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/senate-confirms-ocheni-hassan-as-ministers/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————-

JAMB: Advertisement



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts