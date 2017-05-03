Senate Confirms Ocheni, Hassan as Ministers

Photo caption: Senate President Bukola Saraki

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Prof. Stephen Ocheni from Kogi and Mr Suleiman Hassan from Gombe State as ministers.

The nominees were confirmed after screening by senators at plenary.

The confirmation of the nominees followed a request by President Muhammdu Buhari in accordance with Section147 (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Buhari had forwarded the names of the ministerial nominees to the Senate as replacements for late Mr James Ocholi (Kogi) and Mrs Amina Mohammed (Gombe).

Ocholi, who was Minister of State for Employment, Labour and Productivity, died in an auto crash in 2016./NAN

