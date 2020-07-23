Senate Honours Late Combat Pilot, Arotile; Asks Govt to Probe Her Death

By Nwa Diokpa

In honour of the late Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile, the first female combat helicopter pilot of the Nigerian Air Force, the Senate on Thursday, observed a minute silence.

The lawmakers also condoled with the Arotile family, the Nigerian Air Force, Governor Yahaya Bello and the people of Kogi State.

Also, the senators rejected a plea by Adeyemi who wanted the senate’s approval for a monument to be named after the late Arotile at her local community in Kogi State.

The representative of Kogi East Senatorial District, Senator Jibrin Issah, also enjoined the security operatives for a full scale investigation into the death of Arotile.

He said: “Flying Officer Arotile who hailed from Ife in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, was born on 13th December 1995 to the family of Mr and Mrs Akintunde Arotile in Kaduna. She attended Air Force Primary School, Kaduna from 2006-2011.

“In September 2012, she gained admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, where she was a member of 64 Regular Course.

“Flying Officer Arotile who was commissioned into the Nigerian Air Force as a Pilot Officer on 16 September 2017, holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the Nigerian Defence Academy.

“Flying Officer Arotile underwent tactical flying training on the Augusta 109 Power Attack Helicopter in Italy, and holds a commercial pilots’ licence.

“On 6 February 2020, she introduced the Air Force’s newly-acquired Augusta 109 Power Attack Helicopter to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, during the induction ceremony at the Eagle Square, Abuja.”