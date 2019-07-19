Senate Intervenes in Edo House of Assembly Crisis

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate ad hoc committee investigating the crisis in the Edo State House of Assembly Thursday met with the Lawmakers believed to have the backing of the National Leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting held at the Senate New Building, of the National Assembly Complex Abuja, with 12 out of the 14 members-elect loyal to APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole in attendance.

On Monday, June 17, 2019, 10 out of the 24-member State Assembly were inaugurated under controversial circumstances.

The inaugurated lawmakers were reportedly loyal to the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki. However, the aggrieved 14 lawmakers-elect believed to be pro-APC National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomhole were shut out of the inauguration.

Washington Osifo, a member-elect representing Uhunwonde State Constituency while speaking on behalf of the aggrieved members-elect at the meeting, said they did not attend July inauguration because they did not receive any letter from the Clerk of the House.

Osifo accused Governor Obaseki of “unleashing terror” on the aggrieved Legislators, using state apparatus.

He alleged that one of the lawmakers-elect has been kidnapped adding that he and his colleagues have been residing in Abuja for about a month since the crisis started.

The Chairman of the ad-hoc committee and Deputy Senate Chief Whip, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger State), in his remarks called for calm, clarifying that the Senate was only interested in restoring public peace and order in the divided Edo state House of Assembly.

The polarized Assembly has been linked to the differences which recently erupted between the Governor and his estranged political Godfather, Oshiomhole.

Please follow and like us: