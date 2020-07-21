Senate Passes Bill to Establish Nigerian Army University In Borno

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate on Tuesday, at plenary, passed a bill to give legal backing to the establishment of the Nigerian Army University, Biu in Borno.

Chairman of the Committee on Nigerian Army, Sen. Ali Ndume (APC-Borno South) said the passage of the bill followed a clause-by-clause consideration of the report of the committee.

Ndume said the committee, while undertaking legislative work on the bill, took into consideration “areas that are in conflict with other extant laws, those that have security implications and those that are ambiguous.”

According to the lawmaker, the bill, if passed into law and signed by the President, will promote research and other means of advancement of knowledge and its application to military hardware and software, among others.

He said that the institution would cater for the development of middle and high-level manpower in the area of technological empowerment for civilians, appreciation of military policies, logistics and strategies.