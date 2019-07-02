Senate President, Ahmed Lawan Announces New Principal Officers

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President of the 9th Senate, Ahmed Lawan has announced eight Principal Officers for the 9th Red Chamber.

While announcing at the plenary Tuesday, Lawan listed Senator Abdullahi Abubakar Yahaya (Kebbi State) as the new Senate Leader and Ajayi Boroffice (Ondo State) as his Deputy.

Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia State) was announced as the new Senate Chief Whip, while Senator Shabi Yau was appointed as the Minority Whip.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia) was also announced as the Minority Leader and Senator Emmanuel Bwacha was announced as the new Deputy Minority Leader.

All the appointees form the Body of Principal Officers also known as Selection Committee.

The announcement of the new officers followed the letters received by the Senate President from the national chairmen of the two political parties, Adams Oshiomhole and Prince Uche Secondus respectively, who said the parties unanimously nominated the new principal officers.

It would be recalled that the Senate went on a brief recess last month after the election of Lawan and Ovie Omo-Agege as the President and Deputy respectively. The upper Legislative Chamber resumes work today – Tuesday.

Please follow and like us: