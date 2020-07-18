Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Denies Running for President in 2023

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has rubbished claims that he plans to run for president in 2023.

His Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, debunked this allegation in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Awoniyi said:

“It is true that the Senate President was involved in the consultations that President Muhammadu Buhari held prior to the last emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“But there was nothing extra-ordinary in his involvement in such consultations, given his status as holder of one of the highest political offices in Nigeria and on the platform of the APC.

“Such is required of any concerned member of the party, it is therefore, sheer mischief for anyone to read ulterior motives to the Senate President joining hands with the President and other leaders in resolving misunderstandings in their own party.

“We will like to stress that the Senate President’s preoccupation is advancing the agenda of the Ninth National Assembly to focus governance on the pursuit of the best interests of the Nigerian people and to support President Buhari in delivering his promises to Nigerians.

“The Senate President does not suffer such needless distractions as imputed by the false report under reference.

“He believes that it is premature for anybody to be talking now about 2023 when all hands should be on deck against the myriad of challenges bedeviling our nation at this period.”