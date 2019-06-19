W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Senate President Appoints Media Aides, Others

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, June 19th, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday approved the appointment of Mr Mohammed Isa as his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

Mr Babagana Muhammad, Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate, in a statement in Abuja said Lawan also approved the appointment of Dr Betty Okoroh as his Special Assistant on Administration.

Muhammad said Mr Olu Onemola was appointed as Special Assistant on New Media, while Mr Tope Olowoeye was appointed as Senior Legislative Aide on Media and Publicity (Photography).

He said Mr Ogechukwu Nwankwo would function as Senior Legislative Aide on Schedules and Events.  (NAN)

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=48704

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/senate-president-appoints-media-aides-others/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

Zenith Bank Advertisement

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts