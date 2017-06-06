W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Senate Probes $1 Billion Ogoni Clean Up

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, June 6th, 2017

The Senate on Tuesday mandated its committee on environment to investigate the implementation of the Ogoni Cleanup.

The Federal Government launched the project in June last year with initial cost of $1 billion.

Apart from investigating the Ogoni Cleanup, the committee was also asked to assess the progress of the Great Green Wall programme initiated to control desertification.

The resolutions followed a motion on “World Environment Day” sponsored by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Environment, Senator Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central) and members of her committee.

Senator Tinubu is worried that despite the launch of the Ogoni Cleanup Campaign, the work had not started./The Nation

 

 

