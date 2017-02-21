Senate Reads Buhari’s Vacation Extension Request

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Senate Tuesday officially read President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter, requesting for an extension of his vacation so as to conclude some medical checkups recommended by his physicians.

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, read the letter dated February 5, 2017, at the resumption of plenary.

It would be recalled that Mr. President who travelled January 19, 2017 was originally scheduled to return February 5 and resume work Monday, February 6, 2017.

“Further to my letter dated Jan. 18, 2017 in which I notified the distinguished Senate of taking part of my annual leave.

“During my leave I took the opportunity to have routine checkups and consult my long standing doctors in London. In the course of the routine examinations, certain tests results indicated the need for a course of medications and further appointments rescheduled for next week.

“I am therefore notifying the distinguished senate that I am extending my leave until the doctors are satisfied that certain factors are ruled out.

“In the circumstances, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo would continue to act on my behalf. Please accept distinguished Senate President the assurances of my highest consideration,” Mr. President’s letter read.

President of the Senate Bukola Saraki again in his remarks recalled that the National Assembly leadership last week visited the President in London, affirming that he was in good spirit and in good health. NAN

