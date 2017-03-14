Senate Ready to Screen Magu Wednesday

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has announced that it will conduct the screening for confirmation of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mr. Ibrahim Magu Wednesday.

Sentate President Bukola Saraki made the announcement Tuesday at the plenary.

President Muhammadu Buhari re-nominated Magu due to refusal of the Senators last year to confirm the embattled acting EFCC boss, following the security report on him by the DSS.

Please follow and like us: