W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Senate Ready to Screen Magu Wednesday

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, March 14th, 2017

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has announced that it will conduct the screening for confirmation of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mr. Ibrahim Magu Wednesday.

Sentate President Bukola Saraki made the announcement Tuesday at the plenary.

President Muhammadu Buhari re-nominated Magu due to refusal of the Senators last year to confirm the embattled acting EFCC boss, following the security report on him by the DSS.

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=38396

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/senate-ready-to-screen-magu-wednesday/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————-

JAMB: Advertisement



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts