Senate Receives Buhari’s Medical Leave Extension Letter

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has confirmed receipt of President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter, informing the National Assembly (NASS) about the resolve to extend his annual vacation in the United Kingdom (UK).

Senate’s Spokesman Abdulahi Sabi. Sabi while speaking to the journalists Tuesday in Abuja, indicated that Mr. President explained in his letter that the decision to extend the holiday was to allow him receive the outcome of the series of tests his doctors have done while in the UK before returning to Nigeria.

Just like in the statement issued Sunday by his Media and Publicity aide, Mr. Femi Adeshina, President Buhari in the letter according to Senator Sabi was not categorical on the new date of his return.

It would be recalled that President Buhari traveled to UK Sunday, January 19, 2017 and billed to return Monday, February 6, 2017 for annual vacation and routine medical check- up.

However, Mr. President through his media aide last Sunday informed that the vacation would be extended, so as to complete the cycle of his medical checkup.

Buhari’s Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has since been acting as the President.

