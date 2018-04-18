Senate Says Forceful Removal of Its Mace Treasonable

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has reacted to the forceful removal of the mace, its symbol of legislative authority, noting that the action was treasonable.

The senate spokesman , Sen. Sabi Abdullahi, stated this is in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja.

The statement reads in part:

“Today, some armed hoodlums led by suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, walked into the Senate plenary and seized the symbol of authority of the Upper Legislative Chamber, the mace.

“This action is an act of treason as it is an attempt to overthrow a branch of the Federal Government of Nigeria by force, and it must be treated as such.”

