Senate Screens 14 More Nominees on Thursday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate on Thursday screened 14 nominees out of the 43 sent to it by President Mohammadu Buhari.

The figure is in addition to the 10 screened by the lawmakers on Wednesday when the exercise began.

The total number of nominees screened is now put at 24.

Those screened include – Sen. Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo), Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe), Mustapha Shehuri (Borno), Retired Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (Kano), Mrs Zuibaru Dada (Niger) and Timipre Slyva (Bayelsa).

Others are – Mrs Ramatu Aliyu (Kogi), Niyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Mohammed Abdullahi (Nassarawa), Sunday Dare (Oyo), Muhammadu Bello (Adamawa), Sen. Chris Ngige (Anambra) and Sadiya Umar-Farouk (Zamfara).

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan announced at the end of Thursday’s screening that eight more would be screened on Friday.

Lawan said those scheduled for Friday included- Goody Jeddy-Agba (Cross River), Dr Osagie Ehanire (Edo), Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa), Hadi Sirika (Kaduna), Abubakar Malami (Kebbi), Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara), Mrs Paulen Talen (Plateau) and Muhammdu Dingyadi (Sokoto).

Earlier Wednesday the Senate had approved 10 ministerial nominees.

Those screened included Sen. George Akume (Benue), Sen. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Sen. Olurunimbe Mamora (Lagos), and Rep. Emeka Nwajuiba (Imo), Uchechukwu Ogah (Abia), Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra), Adamu Adamu (Bauchi), Dr Ogbonaya Onu (Ebonyi), Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun), and Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers).

Please follow and like us: