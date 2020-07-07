Senate Wants Ibadan Airport Renamed After Late Ajimobi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate on Tuesday called for the renaming of the Ibadan Airport after the late former governor of Oyo state, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi.

This was sequel to a motion on “The Demise of Sen. Abiola Ajimobi” sponsored by Sen. Buhari Abdulfatai (APC-Oyo) and co-sponsored by Sen. Teslim Folarin during plenary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Ajimobi, who was also a former senator died on June 25 following COVID-19 complications.

The upper chamber also resolved to send a high powered delegation to commiserate with the family of the late senator, the Oyo State Government and the good people of Oyo.

Moving the motion, Abdulfatai said that in 2003, the Ajimobi became a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“He was a Principal Officer in the Senate, serving as the Deputy Minority Leader.

“He contested the governorship election under the umbrella of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in 2007 but lost.

“He contested again in 2011 under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was elected in a keenly contested election.

“As the incumbent, he contested for a second term in an election that took place on April 11, 2015 under the APC against two of his predecessors in office.

“In the event of his re-election into office as the governor, he achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first person to occupy the highest seat twice,” he said.

Supporting the motion, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun (APC-Ogun) said that Ajimobi was a jovial and hardworking person.

Meanwhile, the upper chamber has passed for first reading five bills.

The bills included the National Institute for Brackish Water Fisheries Research Ngo-Adoni bill sponsored by Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi; National Primary Health Development Agency bill, sponsored by Sen. Degi-Eremienyo Biobarakuma; Federal University, Dutsin-Ma bill, sponsored by Sen. Babba Kaita.

Others were Institute of Information and Communication Technology Uga bill, sponsored by Sen. Ifeanyi Uba and Institute of Risk and Disaster Management bill sponsored by Sen. Umar Suleiman.

