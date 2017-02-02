Senator Andy Uba Dumps PDP For APC

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Awka Nigeria

(African Examiner) – The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial district has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He announced this while speaking with newsmen Wednesday at his country home, Uga, in Aguata council Area of Anambra state, South- East Nigeria.

He disclosed that he joined the APC at the ongoing South- East registration of members in the state.

Uba, explained that he decided to pitch tent with the ruling party because it has ideology and focus which he needed to tap into to provide quality representation to his constituents.

Uba added that he joined the party because of other personalities in it with sound ideas and whom he looked up to in politics.

According to him, some of the personalities are, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, and APC National Auditor, Chief George Muoghalu, who are both from the state.

The lawmaker, posited that with such caliber of people, the party would take the state to enviable heights.

The senator stressed that he would be very effective in serving the yearnings of his people more now that he was in APC and urged other Igbo politicians to join the bandwagon.

Aside Uba, other notable PDP politicians from various states of south East Nigeria, such as ex senate president, chief Ken Nnamani, former governor of old Anambra state, Dr. Jim Nwobodo, ex- governor of Abia state, Dr. Orji Uzo Kalu, immediate past Speaker of Enugu state House of Assembly, chief Eugene Odoh, among others, have also dumped the PDP for APC.

