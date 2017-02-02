W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Senator Andy Uba Dumps PDP For APC

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State, Politics Thursday, February 2nd, 2017

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Awka Nigeria

(African Examiner) – The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial district has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP),  for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He announced this while speaking with newsmen Wednesday at his country home, Uga, in Aguata council Area of Anambra state, South- East Nigeria.

He disclosed that he joined the APC at the ongoing South- East registration of members  in the state.

Uba, explained that he decided to pitch tent with the ruling party because it has ideology and focus which he needed to tap into to provide quality representation to his constituents.

Uba added that he joined the party because of other personalities in it with sound ideas and whom he looked up to in politics.

According to him, some of the personalities are,  the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, and APC National Auditor, Chief George Muoghalu, who are both from the state.

The lawmaker, posited that with such caliber of people, the party would take the state to enviable heights.

The senator stressed that he would be very effective in serving the yearnings of his people more now that he was in APC and urged other Igbo politicians to join the bandwagon.

Aside Uba, other notable PDP politicians from various states of south East Nigeria, such as ex senate president, chief Ken Nnamani, former governor of old Anambra state, Dr. Jim Nwobodo, ex- governor of Abia state, Dr. Orji Uzo Kalu, immediate past Speaker of Enugu state House of Assembly, chief Eugene Odoh, among others, have also dumped the PDP for APC.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=37848

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/senator-andy-uba-dumps-pdp-for-apc/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

AFCON GABON 2017

Final Match
05 February, 2017
--Egypt vs Cameroon

3rd Place Match
04 February, 2017 -
--Burkina Faso vs Ghana

More Results

*******************************************

UBA-Advert:———————————————-



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts