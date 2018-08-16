Senator Ayogu Eze Joins APC

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Enugu state South- East Nigeria, has suffered another major set back as one of its chieftains and immediate past senator that represented Enugu North senatorial district, Chief Ayogu Eze, has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Eze, a two-time member of the upper chamber of the National Assembly NASS, was the chairman senate committee on works until he ran for the governorship election under his former party PDP, in 2015, but lost to the incumbent governor, chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

His defection was confirmed to African Examine on Thursday in Enugu by the state chairman of APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, who salute the courage and bold step of the politician.

Our correspondent gathered that Senator Eze, had engaged in intensive consultation with political allies and stakeholders in his Enugu North senatorial district and beyond before taking the decision.

He has already registered as a member of the ruling APC in his political ward, in line with the party’s constitution.

It would be recalled that other former PDP stalwarts that had earlier joined the APC in the state included, ex-senate president, Chief Ken Nnamai, former senator and governor of old Anambra state, Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo, immediate past governor of Enugu state, Barrister Sullivan Chime, immediate Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chief Eugene Odoh, among other notable bigwigs.

Our Correspondent learnt that the former governor of the state, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, is alleged to be equally making moves to dump the umbrella symbol party for the APC.

Meanwhile, African Examiner gathered that a grand reception is being planned to officially receive Senator Eze, to the ruling APC on a yet to be fixed date.

