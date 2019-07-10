Senator Diri Joins Bayelsa Governorship Race

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sen. Douye Diri has formally joined the governorship race in Bayelsa vowing to build on Governor Seriake Dickson’s legacy.

Diri spoke with newsmen shortly after obtaining his nomination and expression of interest forms at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Headquarters in Abuja.

His words: “Let me state clearly that I do not have any inordinate ambition. I was only motivated into joining the governorship race in order to build on the monumental achievements of Dickson.

“For me, it has been service all my life; service to the Ijaw ethnic nationality; service to my state; service to humanity.

“I have held several positions in the state, and today, I am doing same as a federal legislator. So it is all about service to our people.

“Please let me put this very clear; I don’t know of anybody called a kingmaker in the state. PDP in the state is one under the leadership of the governor,”

“The primary is not a do or die. It is an intra-party affair which should not be allowed to cause any division amongst us.

“So I’m appealing to all my co-aspirants to avoid throwing tantrums at one another. We must also be ready to work together with whoever that emerges as our candidate at the primaries.

“The ultimate objective is for our party to come out victorious at the election.”

