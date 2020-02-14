Senator Douye Diri Sworn-in As New Bayelsa Governor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Douye Diri has been sworn-in as governor of Bayelsa State alongside his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor, at an event held at the Government House, Yenagoa.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s declaration of Senator Diri as winner of the November 16, 2019 governorship poll in obedience to the Supreme Court judgement, paved the way for the inauguration.

Recall that the APC candidate David Lyon, won the November 8, 2019 poll with a wide margin but his victory was upturned on Thursday by the Supreme court ruling, paving the way for Diri’s emergence as the 5th executive governor of the state.

In his speech, the new governor said: “We have been sworn in today and I advise our PDP members to be magnanimous in victory.

“The bitterness, the acrimony, if we kill ourselves who are we going to lead, are we going to lead animals? Today is February 14, a day of love, as your Valentine Governor and Deputy Governor, we bring you message of love and peace, hope and a message of prosperity to Bayelsa State.

“Therefore, let us eschew bitterness and acrimony and learn to love ourselves whether of the same party or different party, primarily we are brothers and sisters from Bayelsa State. And our creed today is to serve you.”