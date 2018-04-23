Senator Melaye Released after Controversial Arrest at Abuja Airport

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Dino Melaye who was enmeshed in arrest drama Monday morning at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja has been released.

The controversial Kogi West Lawmaker who was prevented from traveling was subsequently arrested, by the officials of the Nigeria immigration Services NIS.

However, Melaye’s Spokesman, Mr. Gideon Ayodele later after the drama confirmed that the Legislator has been released.

Hours after the drama unfolded, some of Melaye’s colleagues such as Senators Ben Murray-Bruce and Shehu Sani have condemned the development, therefore, demanded for his immediate and unconditional release.

