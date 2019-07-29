Senator Nnamani Tasks Igbo Women on Politics, Business

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ex-governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has challenged Nigerian women of Igbo extraction to be enterprising both in business and in politics.

Nnamani, who is the incumbent Senator representing Enugu East senatorial district at the upper chamber of Nigeria’s National Assembly (NASS) made the call weekend in a keynote lecture entitled , “Amazons as Leaders,” he delivered at the second reunion of the Alumni class of 76 of the Anglican Girls Grammar School, (AGGS), Awkunanaw, Enugu.

The lawmaker, urged the women to emulate prominent Igbo women of old who excelled in politics and in businesses, adding that Ndigbo are known for their industrious nature, and as such it should be maintained by all and sundry as a mark of identity.

He therefore, encouraging the Igbo women to be aggressive in their pursuit of any endeavour, citing prominent Igbo women that had made Ndigbo proud in the past such as late Margaret Ekpo, who made a mark in politics to the extent that an a airport in Calabar was named after her.

According to him, other women of substance that made their mark included, Ahebi Ugbabe; Nwanyeruwa; Nkpolo Nwagwudu-Elele; Flora Nwapa; Oyibo Odinamadu among others.

Applauding Ugbabe’s exploits, Nnamani, recalled that she was a women who ran away from her kindred when she was about to be dedicated to an idol at Enugu Ezike in Enugu State and became influential to the extent that she was made a warrant chief in the colonial era which was the preserve of men.

“Ahebi Ugbabe rose from the status of a local girl to that of a village headman, Warrant Chief and a King. In the case of Flora Nwapa she was an author of many books and later university administrator, later held political positions.

Senator Nnamani, recalled in 1929 at Aba, Abia State, South- East Nigeria, how a woman known as Nwanyeuwa led a mass protest of women in what is known as Aba Riot that stopped the imposition of tax on women and the abrogation of Warrant Chiefs because of their autocratic tendencies.

He therefore, charged the old girls to use their good positions in society to better the lot of their alma mater, the Anglican Girls Grammar School, Awkunanaw which is suffering infrastructural decay at the moment.

The guest lecturer equally pointed out that if the amazons had kept quiet and allowed things to rot, they would not have made a mark and their societies would have groaned in agony and dejection and urged them to add value to their former school and the society.

President of the Class of 76, Mrs Bridget Oduah Ebonwu in her remarks, said they decided to come together after 43 years they left the school to give back to the school that nurtured them into adulthood.

“We agreed to contribute our quota towards lifting up our alma mater. We are working towards achieving this purpose. We visited the school earlier in the day to see things for ourselves and we all agreed that there is a lot we can do to make a difference,” she said.

African Examiner reports that the colourful event was attended by prominent personalities, including Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

