Senator Shehu Sani Resigns From APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After unresolved squabbles with his State Governor, a human right activist, turned politician Senator Shehu Sani has finally quit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The situation is however directly opposite his Rivers State colleague, Senator Magnus Abe who has since been leading parallel APC in the South-South State – denying Saturday, the speculation that he has dumped the party.

Sani who is representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has been at logger head with Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomhole have mediated but to no avail.

Senator Sani stated his resignation in a letter dated October 19, 2018 and addressed to Comrade Oshiomhole. The letter did not give any reason for the decision.

”I present to you highest compliments and wish by this communication to formally offer to you my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I had joined the APC and remained with it against all odds with the belief that it will constitute a veritable platform for the realization of those democratic ideals which I hold very dear, that honour and integrity will be the ultimate ethos of the party and, most importantly, that internal party democracy will always be the norm. However, only posterity can affirm the extent to which the APC has committed to and reflected these values.

“As I exit the APC at this point in time, I wish to formally thank the party for availing me the platform upon which I am currently serving this country in the honoured capacity of Senator of the Federal Republic.

‘’I wish the party well in all her future endeavours and ask, Sir, that you please accept the assurance of my highest considerations’’ Sani’s letter stated.

Rivers: Magnus Abe Says He’s Still in APC

In contrast, Senator Abe who is representing Rivers East Senatorial District, Saturday denied some online reports that his has defected from the APC to another party.

The Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi and Abe have been locked in a supremacy battle over the Rivers-East senatorial ticket as well as the State’s APC.

It would be recalled that the Abe-led faction had held an indirect primary that fielded the lawmaker as candidate while the Amaechi-led faction had conducted a direct primary that produced Tonye Cole as the Rivers State APC Governorship candidate.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) has however recognized Cole as the Rivers State candidate.

Abe’s faction recently obtained a ruling from the state’s High Court nullifying Amaechi-led faction of the EXCO.

Please follow and like us: