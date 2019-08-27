Senator Utazi Warns Politicians Against Politicizing Enugu Security Challenges

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial district in the upper chamber of Nigeria’s National Assembly NASS Barr. Chukwuka Utazi, has sued for caution over the current security challenges confronting Enugu State,

He urged the people, particularly the political class not to politicised the development, noting that “the insecurity as currently witnessed in our dear Enugu State, a state adjudged the most peaceful and safest in Nigeria is indeed painful and regrettable.”

Utazi, who is the chairman senate Committee on Primary Healthcare and Communicable Diseases, spoke via a statement he issued and made available to African Examiner on Monday in Enugu.

According to him, “the situation calls for sober reflection than using the ugly events as politics or to sabotage the commendable efforts of our dear governor.

“Since this senseless and mindless killings in our once safe state, governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had done all within his constitutional powers to forestall and nip the heinous crimes in the bud.

“Aside convening security meeting at the wake of this security challenge, the governor had also commenced clearing of bushes along the major highways as was agreed by the South East governors, recruitment of forest guards, reorganization of vigilante groups and submission of executive bill on anti-kidnap to the State House of Assembly amongst others.”

“Let us all understand that security remains everybody’s business and as such I, therefore, call on all good-spirited and well-meaning citizens of Enugu State to rally round support for our governor at this trying moment to wage war against hoodlums.

“I urge all hands to be on deck to reclaim our dear once peaceful state from this rampaging heartless hoodlums,” he stated

Our Correspondent recalled that Enugu state has recorded series of killings and kidnapping of people in recent times.

