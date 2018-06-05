Senators, Reps Meet in Joint Session to Discuss State of NASS

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Members of the Senate and House of Representatives Tuesday had a joint session to discuss some pressing issues relating to the Leadership of the National Assembly NASS.

Although, the purpose of the joint Executive meeting was not officially made public, still, issues relating to the police botched invitation to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki over the recent Offa bloody and multiple Bank robbery and withdrawal of DSS operatives attached to Saraki and his House counterpart, Yakubu Dogara have been speculated to be in the front burner of issues to be discussed at the crucial meeting.

The meeting which started around 12.43pm is being presided over by Saraki and Dogara.

Ahead of the meeting, Senate resumed its plenary session around 11:00am, but met behind the closed doors and this lasted till 12:30 pm.

After, Saraki led his colleagues to the House of Representatives’ chamber for the joint session.

