Senegal President’s Brother Tests Positive for Coronavirus

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The brother of Senegalese president, Macky Sall, has announced he has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Aliou Sarr who is the mayor of Guédiawaye is being treated at the Dalal Diamm hospital in Dakar. His wife is also reported to have also tested positive for the virus and is undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Sall appreciated health workers at the hospital for their professionalism and asked for prayers from the public.

News of the president’s brother testing positive for coronavirus come less than a week before the resumption of classes.

The African Examiner reports that Senegal has recorded 3,253 cases of coronavirus with 38 deaths.