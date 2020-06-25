Senegal’s President Sall Goes into Quarantine Over COVID-19

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senegal’s President, Macky Sall, has quarantined himself after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

His office disclosed in a tweet on Thursday that the president tested negative but will self-isolate for two weeks as a precaution.

Recall that a Senegalese lawmaker, Yeya Diallo, announced earlier on Wednesday that she had tested positive for the virus.

She urged people to take essential personal measures such as maintaining hygiene and social distancing seriously.

African Examiner reports that Senegal has recorded 6,129 confirmed coronavirus cases and 93 deaths.