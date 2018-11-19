Sex-For-Mark Saga: Court Remands Sacked OAU Professor in Prison

OSUN, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo has remanded the sacked Lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife Prof. Richard Iyiola Akindele in prison.

Prof. Akindele who was of the Accounting department was arraigned before court, presided by Justice Maureen Onyetenu, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The former senior Lecturer was accused by his former student, Monica Osagie, a post graduate student, of demanding sex to pass her in his course.

Following the findings of the OAU investigative panel, Professor Akindele has since been sacked by the Senate of the foremost institution.

