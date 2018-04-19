Sex-for-Mark Saga: OAU Receives Probe Reports, Suspends Professor Akindele

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University OAU, Ile Ife have finally identified the female voice in the controversial “marks for sex” audio recording as that of Miss Monica Osetobe Osagie and suspended the suspected Lecturer.

Osagie is a Postgraduate Student on the Master of Business Administration Regular programme of the ivory tower.

In a statement signed Thursday by the OAU VC, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, the University has received and considered the interim report of the Committee it set up to investigate the allegation of sexual harassment revealed in a recent audio recording.

The statement confirmed that in the interim report submitted to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Richard I. Akindele, of the Department of Management and Accounting, has been ”established to be the lecturer in the controversial” “marks for sex” audio recording.

Following this, the Investigative Committee the statement indicated invited both Prof Akindele and Miss Osagie, but only Professor Akindele had appeared before the Committee, while Miss Osagie is yet to appear or make any representation, adding that the report indicated that many other witnesses appeared before the Committee and gave useful evidence.

”The University is making efforts to ensure that Miss Osagie appears before the investigative committee so that it can hear her side of the case and promptly submit its final report.

”The Committee observed that a prima facie case of inappropriate relationship with the female student had been established against Professor Richard I. Akindele. The Vice-Chancellor, having carefully and dispassionately considered the report, also came to the conclusion that a prima facie case of serious misconduct had been established.

”Having regard to the gravity of the offence for which Professor Richard I. Akindele is found to be prima facie liable, the Vice-Chancellor, in line with the Code of Conduct for the University Community and acting under all the laws and regulations of the University enabling him in that regard, has directed that Professor Richard I. Akindele be suspended forthwith from the University, pending the final determination of the disciplinary case against him.

”Under the provisions of the relevant Statute of the University, an academic staff can only be dismissed from service or have his or her appointment terminated only when the matter on which consideration is being given has been investigated by a Joint Council and Senate Committee, and the staff has appeared before the committee with his or her counsel, if so desired. This procedure is the minimum requirement of the law and regulations of the University.

”It should therefore be noted that the suspension of Professor Richard I. Akindele is on the basis of the findings of the Investigative Committee that he is prima facie liable, and this decision will abide, pending the final determination of the case by the Council of the University” the VC established..

The institution reiterated that it would continue to do everything legally and morally acceptable in pursuance of its avowed commitment to zero tolerance for sexual harassment, intimidation or coercion.

