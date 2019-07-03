Sex Toy Shop Attack: Atiku Asks Sen. Elisha Abbo to Publicly Apologise, Surrender to Police

Photo: Senator Senator Elisha Abbo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has reprimanded Senator Elisha Abbo asking him to publicly apologise to the woman he attacked in an Abuja sex toy shop and surrender himself to the police.

Atiku, in a statement on Wednesday said he watched the video involving Abbo assaulting a woman, adding that the act was not only sad but inexcusable.

He said he knew the senator quite well, but that the law was clear as leaders must leave by example.

His words: “I have seen the alleged assault video involving Sen. Elisha Abbo. The video is sad, inexcusable. I know the Senator quite well. But the law is clear and leaders must lead by example.

“‪‪I advise him to publicly apologize, voluntarily go to the police and show a good example expected of a young leader. I also call on our party, the PDP to take necessary disciplinary action and the Nigerian Police to ensure the law takes its full course.”

Atiku Abubakar is reportedly said to be the Adamawa’s godfather of the young Senator.

Senator Elish Abba was seen on video recorded by the Close Circuit Television (CCTV), installed in the shop beating a helpless woman in the clear view of a Nigerian police officer who appeared to be taking orders from the embattled Senator.

Meanwhile, The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has ordered a comprehensive and holistic investigation into the incident.

Senate Orders Probe

President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan has announced the composition of a 7-man adhoc committee at plenary Wednesday to investigate the matter.

The panel is to be headed by Senator Samuel Egwu (PDP- Ebonyi).

Other members are: Sen. Oluremi Tinubu (APC-Lagos), Sen. Matthew Urhoghide (PDP-Edo), Sen. Stella Oduah (PDP- Anambra), Sen. Mohammed-Sani Musa (APC-Niger), Sen. Danladi Sankara (APC-Jigawa) and Sen. Halliru Jika (APC-Bauchi).

Sen. Uba Sani (APC-Kaduna) raised the issue under matters of privileges.

Sani drew the attention of other Senators to how development had brought the entire Senate to negative public image and ridicule before the world.

He lamented that since the video went viral early hours of Wednesday, he had received over 111 calls from friends and associates wanting to know what truly transpired.

The lawmaker urged the Senate to take prompt action on the issue and redeemed its image.

However, Lawan in his remark said “whatever that was seen or read on the social media and the mainstream media on the matter remained allegations unless they were investigated.”

On his own, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti), in his contribution called for full investigation of the matter.

He said only a full-scale investigation would help the Senate to unravel the true picture of the story.

Similarly, the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP- Abia), stated that the Senate rules provided how all Senators should conduct themselves in public.

However, he was of the view that no conclusion should be reached until an investigation was carried out.

Senator Lawan in his response further commented that the 9th Senate would not condone any act of violence against Nigerians.

He disclosed that the panel would afford the embattled lawmaker to present his own side of the story.

He added that the investigation would also provide a platform for the lady allegedly assaulted to appear before the panel members to prove her case.

