Shia Members Clash with Police during Free El-Zakyzaky Protest in Abuja

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Members of Shia sect operating under the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) Wednesday clashed with the security operatives, while protesting against the detention of the group’s Leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakyzaky in FCT Abuja.

The protesters who matched through the Federal secretariat headed towards the National Assembly (NASS), but were resisted by the Policemen.

Shiat members who displayed placards and chanted anti-Federal Government songs attempted to continue with the protest to the NASS gate despite the resistance, hence the clash between them and law enforcement officers.

They expressed anger over detention of El-Zakyzaky after the court had ruled that he be released.

The tense situation later resulted to throwing of canisters by the police at the protesters, who also retaliated. The security operatives also arrested few protesters.

Sheikh El-Zakyzaky has been in detention since December 2015 after the bloody clash which occurred between the IMN members and convoy of the Chief Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, who claimed the sect members made an attempt on his life, while on their way to Kaduna for the annual Ashura day.

