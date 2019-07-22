Shi’ite Protest: Buhari Orders IG to Maintain Law and Order

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to not to allow any group to create breakdown of law and order

Speaking on Monday after briefing the President on the violent protest by the members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (MNI) also known as Shi’ite group, Adamu said the President has ordered the police to ensure security for every citizen of the country

According to him, the President also directed the police not to leave any space that some group of people would create breakdown of law and order. So, the charge by Mr. president is that we must provide security for every Nigerian”, he said.

“Specifically, we briefed him of the incessant act coming out of this group of people, protesting here and there. We briefed him on the fact that we have been able to curtail their excesses and to let him understand that everything is under control.

"On the President's reaction, the IGP said, "the president asked us to make sure we provide security for every citizen of this country and not to leave any space that some group of people will create breakdown of law and order. So, the charge by Mr. president is that we must provide security for every Nigerian", he said.

Policemen and members of the group had clashed by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs ministry in Abuja in which many people were injured

It was gathered that a vehicle was burnt down during the clash while several gunshots were fired during the clash which started early in the afternoon

The group had been protesting the continued detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzakky.

