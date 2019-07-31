Shi’ites: Amnesty International Blasts Buhari’s Govt Over IMN Proscription

By Niyi Adeyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Amnesty International (AI) has described the proscription of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) as an attempt by the Federal Government (FG) to cover up the massacre of over 350 Shi’ites in Kaduna State in 2015.

AI in a statement it issued Wednesday alleged that the move was equally aimed at covering up the murder of several others in subsequent protests that occurred.

The human rights organization stated that it was concerned that Nigerian authorities were increasingly depriving members of IMN of ‘’freedom of religion and freedom of association’’.

AI alleged: ‘’the proscription of IMN is a deliberate attempt to divert attention from crucial issues including; justice for the massacre of over 350 in Zaria in December 2015 as well many other IMN supporters killed by security agencies over the years.”

It also purpoted that many Shi’ites have been missing and the Nigerian authorities have not even bothered to address their plight.

The organization accused that the Muhammadu Buhari-led government ‘’blatantly refused to release the leader of the IMN, Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky’’, who he indicated was granted bail in 2016.

The statement read in part: “Many members of the IMN have been missing since 2015; their families and relatives are yet to know their fate and their search for justice has been largely ignored by Nigerian authorities.

“Despite Federal High Court order of December 2016, Nigerian authorities have continued to keep Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky in unlawful detention and his bail application perpetually delayed, despite repeated concerns over deterioration of his health.

“The fact that authorities have not indicated any attempt to investigate and ensure justice in all incidences involving IMN clearly shows a government’s resolve to deprive them of their fundamental human rights.

“We insist that Nigerian authorities ensure justice in all cases involving all Nigerians, including IMN.”

