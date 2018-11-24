W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Shocker as Enugu APC Guber Candidate’s Spokesman Defects to PDP

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Saturday, November 24th, 2018

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The campaign organization of the Enugu state governorship candidate of the All progressive congress APC, Senator Ayogu Eze, has suffered a set back, as its Spokesman, Barrister Steve Oruruo, has dumped the party for the  peoples Democratic party PDP.

It would be recalled that Senator Eze, had few weeks ago, unveiled Oruruo as his spokesman before newsmen at his campaign office in Enugu.

However, Oruruo, a former Enugu state Secretary of PDP, announced his defection during the inauguration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s campaign office in Nkanu West council area of the state.

Our Correspondent gathered that the news came to the APC governorship hopeful and other members of the campaign organization as a shock.

Oruruo, said he took the decision because  elders of Nkanu land and members of the PDP in the area compelled him to return to the PDP and work for Ugwuanyi’s re-election.

He was welcomed back to PDP by scores of the party faithful who converged at the rally in Agbani, headquarters of the council area.

Similarly, Chief Mike Onuh the Director of the campaign organization of the APC Enugu East Senatorial candidate, Prince Lawrence Eze has also joined the PDP.

He is now the Director-General Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi campaign organization in Nkanu West Local Government Area.

 

