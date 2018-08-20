Shocker: Lawyer Says Oyo State Govt Didn’t Demolition Ayefele’s Music House

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Oyo State Government shocked the public, when Monday denied demolishing the music house in Ibadan of musician, Yinka Ayefele.

The State government also expressed shock about the demolition, saying it was preparing to institute a panel of inquiry to unravel the identity of those who pulled down the N800m edifice.

Counsel to Oyo State Government, Mr. Yomi Alliyu, made the denial when he appeared before Justice Iyabo Yerima of the State High Court, Ring Road, Ibadan on Monday.

Alliyu appeared for the first and second defendants, Governor Abiola Ajimobi and Mr. Bola Abimbola (State Attorney-General), in a case instituted by Ayefele against them – defendants.

The counsel claimed his clients were shocked to read about the reported demolition on Sunday morning.

According to him, the state government was planning to set up a panel of enquiry to find out those responsible for the demolition.

”My clients are men of honour that respect rule of law and constituted authority and will have no reason to demolish the said property,” he told the court.

Alliyu, who had earlier denied that his clients were served with court processes, quickly reversed himself when the judge showed him evidence of actual service on the first and second respondents.

The defence counsel, however, urged the court to adjourn the case pending the time the claimant would be able to file and serve his clients with notice of the ex-parte motion since the court was on vacation.

He said that filing of motion on notice and letter of urgency alone by the claimant was not enough.

But the claimant’s counsel, Mr. Olayinka Bolanle, had informed the court that the respondents had gone ahead to demolish the structure in spite of a court’s restraining such.

“Even after the defendants had become aware of this proceedings, it is sad and unbelievable my Lord that the defendants in the wee hours of Sunday, Aug 19, went to the property in dispute and demolished it,” Bolanle told the court.

The claimant’s counsel urged the court to reiterate its earlier order restraining the defendants from further demolition of the rest of the structure pending the determination of the suit.

Justice Yerima adjourned the case until September 12 for hearing of applications and urged parties to file necessary processes before the adjourned date./NAN

